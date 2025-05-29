FLEMMING MAKES PERMANENT TURF MOOR SWITCH
News

FLEMMING MAKES PERMANENT TURF MOOR SWITCH

29/05/2025
News
1 min read

Forward signs four-year deal with the Clarets

Related news

View all
DUDE PERFECT INTERNATIONAL YOUTH CUP: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

5 min read
12h
LOAN REPORT: HJALMAR EKDAL

2 min read
15h
2024/25 U21S SEASON IN NUMBERS

3 min read
1d
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE46100
2BUR46100
3SH U4690