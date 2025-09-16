Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
FAN FORUM WITH CHAIRMAN RETURNS
17/09/2025
News
2 min read
Alan Pace to take part in Fan Forum event at Burnley College
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
16
LEE
4
4
17
BUR
4
3
18
WH
4
3
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
GALLERY: SOLIHULL MOORS V BURNLEY U21S
U21S MATCH REPORT: SOLIHULL MOORS 0-0 BURNLEY (5-4 ON PENS)
THE ROYAL DYCHE HEADS STATESIDE
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
16
LEE
4
4
17
BUR
4
3
18
WH
4
3