Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
'EXCITED FOR THE CHALLENGE' ADMITS PARKER AHEAD OF PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON
11/07/2025
News
4 min read
Clarets boss discusses upcoming campaign and work done so far this summer
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
5
BRI
0
0
6
BUR
0
0
7
CHE
0
0
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
BRUUN LARSEN IS BACK!
WALLER JOINS CREWE ALEXANDRA ON LOAN
PRE-SEASON: BURNLEY U21S 6 - 1 HEARTS U21S
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
5
BRI
0
0
6
BUR
0
0
7
CHE
0
0