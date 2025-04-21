Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
EGAN-RILEY AND TRAFFORD LEFT EMOTIONAL AFTER SECURING PROMOTION
23/04/2025
News
2 min read
Long-standing friends reflect on special moment
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
45
97
2
BUR
45
97
3
SH U
45
89
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PARKER'S PRIDE AT PROMOTED CLARETS
GALLERY: BURNLEY V SHEFFIELD UNITED
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 2 - 1 SHEFFIELD UNITED
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
45
97
2
BUR
45
97
3
SH U
45
89