Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
CULLEN TALKS PERFORMANCE AGAINST TOTTENHAM
16/08/2025
News
3 min read
Captain discusses taking positives to go again next week
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
17
BOU
1
0
18
BUR
1
0
19
WH
1
0
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
REPLAY | TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V BURNLEY
JOSH CULLEN | REACTION | TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V BURNLEY
PARKER REFLECTS ON SPURS DEFEAT
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
17
BOU
1
0
18
BUR
1
0
19
WH
1
0