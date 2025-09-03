Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
COONEY JOINS U21 RANKS
03/09/2025
News
2 min read
Goalkeeper swaps Ireland for Lancashire
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
16
MID
2
3
17
BUR
3
3
18
EVE
3
3
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
DATE CONFIRMED FOR CARDIFF CITY CUP FIXTURE
BENSON MAKES SWANSEA LOAN MOVE
WOMEN’S TEAM INSPIRE YOUNG PLAYERS AT BURNLEY FC IN THE COMMUNITY’S PRO CAMP
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
16
MID
2
3
17
BUR
3
3
18
EVE
3
3