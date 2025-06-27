Shop
Latest
Matches
Squad
News
CLARETS TO PLAY LAZIO AT TURF MOOR
27/06/2025
Scott Parker’s men to conclude pre-season schedule against Serie A side Lazio
POS
Team
PL
PTS
5
BRI
0
0
6
BUR
0
0
7
CHE
0
0
