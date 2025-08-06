Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
CLARETS COMPLETE DÚBRAVKA DEAL
07/08/2025
News
3 min read
Slovakian shot-stopper pens permanent move
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
5
BRI
0
0
6
BUR
0
0
7
CHE
0
0
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
BURNLEY CLINCH UGOCHUKWU SIGNING
MATTHEWS SIGNS FOR WOMEN’S TEAM
DANIËLS IS A CLARET!
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
5
BRI
0
0
6
BUR
0
0
7
CHE
0
0