CLARETS CLASSIC CLASH: SHEFFIELD UNITED 2023
News

CLARETS CLASSIC CLASH: SHEFFIELD UNITED 2023

20/04/2025
News
3 min read

An in-depth look back at a previous encounter between the Clarets & the Blades

Related news

View all
EGAN-RILEY AND TRAFFORD LEFT EMOTIONAL AFTER SECURING PROMOTION

2 min read
8d
PARKER'S PRIDE AT PROMOTED CLARETS

4 min read
10d
GALLERY: BURNLEY V SHEFFIELD UNITED

1 min read
10d
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE4597
2BUR4597
3SH U4589