BURNLEY FC LAUNCHES INNOVATION HUB TO PILOT NEXT GEN SPORTS TECH
News

BURNLEY FC LAUNCHES INNOVATION HUB TO PILOT NEXT GEN SPORTS TECH

11/08/2025
News
2 min read

Club excited to launch Innovation Hub

Related news

View all
U21S PREVIEW: ROCHDALE V BURNLEY

2 min read
1h
WHAT’S ON THIS WEEK: A GUIDE TO THE WEEK AHEAD

3 min read
6h
ANTHONY 'TAKING POSITIVES' FROM LAZIO FRIENDLY

3 min read
2d
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
5BRI00
6BUR00
7CHE00