BROWNHILL PRAISES TEAM FOR THREE POINTS AT WATFORD
News

BROWNHILL PRAISES TEAM FOR THREE POINTS AT WATFORD

19/04/2025
News
4 min read

Midfielder chats victory & goal against Hornets

Related news

View all
TRAFFORD TALKS SUPER SAVES IN WATFORD WIN

3 min read
13d
'MASSIVE THREE POINTS' INSISTS PARKER FOLLOWING VICTORY OVER HORNETS

3 min read
13d
GALLERY: WATFORD V BURNLEY

1 min read
13d
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE4597
2BUR4597
3SH U4589