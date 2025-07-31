BRING THE NOISE WITH OUR 2025/26 AWAY KIT
News

BRING THE NOISE WITH OUR 2025/26 AWAY KIT

31/07/2025
News
2 min read

Clarets launch away kit ahead of Premier League campaign

Related news

View all
CLARETS CONFIRM CULLEN AS CAPTAIN

1 min read
2h
2025/26 SQUAD NUMBERS CONFIRMED

1 min read
19h
BURNLEY FC & REZZIL LAUNCH FIRST-EVER VR MATCHDAY BROADCAST

3 min read
1d
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
5BRI00
6BUR00
7CHE00