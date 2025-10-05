Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
BITTERSWEET AFTERNOON FOR UGOCHUKWU
06/10/2025
News
1 min read
Midfielder reflects on first Burnley goal
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
17
FOR
7
5
18
BUR
7
4
19
WH
7
4
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
GALLERY: ASTON VILLA V BURNLEY
GALLERY: BURNLEY WOMEN V HULL CITY LADIES
WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 3-0 HULL CITY
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
17
FOR
7
5
18
BUR
7
4
19
WH
7
4