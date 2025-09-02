BENSON MAKES SWANSEA LOAN MOVE
News

BENSON MAKES SWANSEA LOAN MOVE

02/09/2025
News
1 min read

Winger departs for Championship move

Related news

View all
WOMEN’S TEAM INSPIRE YOUNG PLAYERS AT BURNLEY FC IN THE COMMUNITY’S PRO CAMP

2 min read
12h
LOAN SWITCH FOR CASPER

1 min read
18h
TWEEDY MAKES TEMPORARY MORECAMBE SWITCH

1 min read
1d
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
13MC33
14BUR33
15BRE33