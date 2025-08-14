Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
BARNES & ROBERTS JOIN IN ACTIVITIES AT BFCITC’S LEISURE BOX!
14/08/2025
News
3 min read
Players support Club’s official charity
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
5
BRI
0
0
6
BUR
0
0
7
CHE
0
0
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PARKER 'EXCITED' TO GET PREMIER LEAGUE CAMPAIGN UNDERWAY
GALLERY: WOMEN TRAIN AHEAD OF MIDDLESBROUGH
CLARETS TO FACE DERBY COUNTY IN CARABAO CUP ROUND TWO
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
5
BRI
0
0
6
BUR
0
0
7
CHE
0
0