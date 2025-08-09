ANTHONY 'TAKING POSITIVES' FROM LAZIO FRIENDLY
News

ANTHONY 'TAKING POSITIVES' FROM LAZIO FRIENDLY

09/08/2025
News
3 min read

Winger talks performance in final pre-season friendly

Related news

View all
PARKER PLEASED WITH LAZIO PERFORMANCE

3 min read
9h
GALLERY: BURNLEY V LAZIO

1 min read
9h
PRE-SEASON: BURNLEY 0 - 1 LAZIO

3 min read
9h
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
5BRI00
6BUR00
7CHE00