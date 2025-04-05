ANTHONY 'BUZZING' WITH BRACE IN COVENTRY WIN
News

ANTHONY 'BUZZING' WITH BRACE IN COVENTRY WIN

05/04/2025
News
3 min read

Forward delighted to play key role in win over Sky Blues

Related news

View all
REPLAY | COVENTRY CITY V BURNLEY

26d
HIGHLIGHTS | COVENTRY CITY V BURNLEY

26d
PARKER "IMMENSELY PROUD" OF PLAYERS FOR COVENTRY WIN

6 min read
26d
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE4597
2BUR4597
3SH U4589