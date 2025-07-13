Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
ACADEMY ARRIVE IN POLAND
14/07/2025
News
1 min read
U21s and U18s start pre-season training camp
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
5
BRI
0
0
6
BUR
0
0
7
CHE
0
0
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PORTUGAL GALLERY: FIRST DAY BIKE RIDE
CLARETS TOUCH DOWN IN PORTUGAL
PRE-SEASON: BURNLEY 1 - 0 FLEETWOOD TOWN
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
5
BRI
0
0
6
BUR
0
0
7
CHE
0
0