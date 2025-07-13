ACADEMY ARRIVE IN POLAND
News

ACADEMY ARRIVE IN POLAND

14/07/2025
News
1 min read

U21s and U18s start pre-season training camp

Related news

View all
PORTUGAL GALLERY: FIRST DAY BIKE RIDE

1 min read
19h
CLARETS TOUCH DOWN IN PORTUGAL

2 min read
21h
PRE-SEASON: BURNLEY 1 - 0 FLEETWOOD TOWN

1 min read
2d
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
5BRI00
6BUR00
7CHE00