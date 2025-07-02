2025/26 OPPOSITION FOCUS: LIVERPOOL
News

2025/26 OPPOSITION FOCUS: LIVERPOOL

02/07/2025
News
2 min read

As we gear up for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign we take a closer look at our opponents

Related news

View all
CLARETS SECURE TCHAOUNA SIGNING

2 min read
17h
2025/26 HOME KIT REVEALED!

3 min read
21h
GALLERY: WOMEN BEGIN PRE-SEASON!

1 min read
2d
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
5BRI00
6BUR00
7CHE00