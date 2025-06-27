2025/26 OPPOSITION FOCUS: EVERTON
News

2025/26 OPPOSITION FOCUS: EVERTON

26/06/2025
News
5 min read

As we gear up for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign we take a closer look at our opponents

Related news

View all
CLARETS TO PLAY LAZIO AT TURF MOOR

1 min read
3h
BARNES SIGNS NEW DEAL

2 min read
4h
TUANZEBE CHECKS IN AT BURNLEY

3 min read
17h
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
5BRI00
6BUR00
7CHE00