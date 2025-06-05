Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
2025 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE
05/06/2025
News
1 min read
Clarets confirm pre-season programme ahead of 2025/26 season
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
46
100
2
BUR
46
100
3
SH U
46
90
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
ACADEMY APPOINT NEW HEAD OF COACHING
LOAN REPORT: JOE WESTLEY
BAURESS GRATEFUL FOR CONSISTENCY FOLLOWING LENGTHY INJURY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
46
100
2
BUR
46
100
3
SH U
46
90