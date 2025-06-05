2025 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE
News

2025 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

05/06/2025
News
1 min read

Clarets confirm pre-season programme ahead of 2025/26 season

Related news

View all
ACADEMY APPOINT NEW HEAD OF COACHING

3 min read
7h
LOAN REPORT: JOE WESTLEY

3 min read
12h
BAURESS GRATEFUL FOR CONSISTENCY FOLLOWING LENGTHY INJURY

5 min read
1d
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE46100
2BUR46100
3SH U4690