2024/25 RETAINED LIST
News

2024/25 RETAINED LIST

20/05/2025
News
3 min read

Club confirm retained and released list following 2024/25 season

Related news

View all
2024/25 SEASON REVIEW: MARCH

4 min read
7h
2024/25 SEASON REVIEW: FEBRUARY

5 min read
1d
2024/25 SEASON REVIEW: JANUARY

5 min read
2d
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE46100
2BUR46100
3SH U4690