2024/25 SEASON REVIEW: JANUARY
News

2024/25 SEASON REVIEW: JANUARY

18/05/2025
News
5 min read

A look back at the Sky Bet Championship season month-by-month

Related news

View all
2024/25 SEASON REVIEW: DECEMBER

5 min read
1d
2024/25 SEASON REVIEW: NOVEMBER

4 min read
2d
2024/25 SEASON REVIEW: OCTOBER

3 min read
3d
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE46100
2BUR46100
3SH U4690