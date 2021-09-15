Contact Us

Alan Pace - Chairman

Alan Pace is an accomplished leader in sports and financial services with more than 20 years’ experience on Wall Street overseeing multibillion-dollar divisions and 10 years in sports management.

The dual British-American citizen has long held an affinity for football, beginning with stories from his father who lived in northern England as a young adult before falling in love with the beautiful game while attaining a Master’s degree in International Finance at IESE Business School in Barcelona.

During the 1992 El Clasico at the Camp Nou Alan watched Hristo Stoichkov score an 87th-minute winner for a team managed by Johan Cruyff that went on to win La Liga, lighting a long-term ambition to be at the cutting edge of the sport.

Alan began his financial career at Lehman Brothers where he became a Managing Director before being headhunted by sports and entertainment entrepreneur and Real Salt Lake owner Dave Checketts, who installed him as CEO & President of the Major League Soccer team.

There, he oversaw a remarkable turnaround in the club’s fortunes, rebuilding from the ground up to take a consistently last-place team onto becoming the 2009 MLS champions in just two seasons.

Alan continued as a sought-after sports business advisor for team owners and leagues as part of SCP Worldwide LLC where he was responsible for oversight of football assets and assistance with investments in other sports and entertainment properties.

But with the industry facing major crisis, Alan returned to financial services in 2008, taking up a key role as Head of Americas Prime Finance at leading bank Citi, where he helped guide the bank through one of the most challenging periods in its history. He later served as Managing Director and the Global Head of Sales Securities Services, overseeing a multibillion-dollar division.

Alan left Citi to found ALK Capital in 2019 with the ambition to acquire a football club with fellow investors and apply the best-practice learnings in business and sports management to this field.

Alan splits his time between New York and London with his wife Kristen and, having grown up in Southern California, enjoys surfing and snowboarding. He has three daughters whose initials make up the ALK in ALK Capital.