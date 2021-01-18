Company Details

Welcome to the official website of Burnley Football Club

For all Club Privacy Related documents please go HERE

The Club operates and carries out its activities through the following commercial entity:

BURNLEY FOOTBALL & ATHLETIC COMPANY,LIMITED(THE) Turf Moor, Burnley, Lancashire, BB10 4BX

Company Number: 00054222 VAT number: GB 174 3679 35

Directors: Alan Pace Stuart Hunt Mike Smith Dave Checketts Prof. Antonio Davila Mike Garlick John Banaskiewicz

Significant Interest: The Club is a member of the English Premier League (EPL) and English Football League (EFL) and is subject to the EPL and EFL’s rules and regulations. As required by those regulations, the Club can confirm the following person(s) have a ‘significant interest’ (as that term is defined within the EPL and EFL regulations) in the Club:

Burnley Football & Athletic Company Limited is wholly-owned by Burnley FC Holdings Limited, of which 83.97% of its entire issued share capital is owned by Calder Vale Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in England and Wales (“Calder Vale”). Calder Vale is owned, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, by Velocity Sports Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey. ALK Capital LLC and Velocity Sports Partners LLC are the only persons or entities owning 25% or greater of Velocity Sports Limited. ALK Capital LLC holds and controls the voting rights of Velocity Sports Limited, and Alan Pace and Michael Smith are each directors. The persons having a significant interest in Velocity Sports Limited, and therefore Burnley Football & Athletic Company Limited, are Alan Pace (50.382%), Michael Smith (16.794%) and Stuart Hunt (16.794%).