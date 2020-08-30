Club Policies

BURNLEY FOOTBALL CLUB PRIVACY NOTICE

This Privacy Notice will tell you how Burnley Football Club uses personal data about its fans, including on the Burnley FC website. A summary of the key and routine activities is included with further details below.

Who Are We? The Burnley Football & Athletic Co. Ltd (“Burnley FC”) is a football club that competes in the Premier League of English Football and is based at Turf Moor.

Why do we collect your information? Burnley FC collects your personal information to run supporter services including ticketing, retail, stadium services, media and marketing.

What information do we collect and record? Information is collected when you register with us. We will collect your name, age and contact details. If you make any purchase we will also collect your address and payment information.

For information on cookies and marketing preferences, please see the detail section below.

Children’s Information Other than in setting up and administering an account, Burnley FC will not use the personal data of anyone 12 or under. Parts of the website may be restricted from this age group. Children aged 13 and over have access to the full Burnley FC services but may be restricted from age appropriate services and advertising.

Where do we receive information about you from? The information recorded by Burnley FC is collected directly from you or an individual registering on your behalf, such as your family members.

What if you do not provide information to us? If you do not provide your information, you would be unable to register an account or purchase from the Club using an account. You would not be able to receive offers or enter competitions.

Who do we share information with? Your information is only shared with your consent, if permitted by law or if a third party is working on behalf of Burnley FC, for example the Burnley FC shop is managed under a contract by Medoc Computers Limited.

International Transfers Your information is secured under European data protection laws at all times and not transferred to organisations beyond this area without your consent unless out Third Party companies use data houses outside if the EEA and can assure us that they are using the same security standards we use under European data protection laws.

How long do we keep your information? Account information is retained for 6 years after the last activity.

What rights do you have? Your exact rights will depend on the nature of information being processed, however your rights may include access, correcting your information or deletion.

If we have collected your consent, you can withdraw this at any time

Please see the detail section below for a full explanation of your rights.

Is there any automated processing of your information? Your information may be automatically processed and profiled to assess your interests and likes to personalise your experience with Burnley FC.

Further Enquires and Complaints? Complaints about the use of your information should be addressed to: Data Protection Officer Burnley Football Club Turf Moor Harry Potts Way Burnley Lancashire BB10 4BX

Email: dpo@burnleyfc.com

Detailed Notice

Who Are We? Burnley Football & Athletic Co. Ltd is a company registered in England with company number 54222, VAT registration number 147/3679/35 and whose registered office is at Turf Moor, Harry Potts Way, Burnley, Lancashire, BB10 4BX.

Burnley FC is registered to process personal data, registration number Z0803676.

To safeguard your information and protect your information rights, Burnley FC has appointed a Data Protection Officer (DPO) as your single point of contact. The DPO can be contacted on:

Data Protection Officer Burnley Football Club Turf Moor Harry Potts Way Burnley Lancashire BB10 4BX

dpo@burnleyfc.com

07831 869942

Why do we collect your information? Burnley FC routinely collect your information for the following purposes:

Ticketing – for the performance of that sale contract

Transactions and purchases including Corporate membership, hospitality and merchandise – for the performance of a contract

Maintaining membership – with your consent

Marketing – for legitimate interests and with your opt-in consent for marketing preferences

Crime prevention and detection, including the use of CCTV – for the legitimate interests

Any additional and non-routine uses will be notified to you as appropriate.

Burnley FC are required to demonstrate that information processed for legitimate interests is appropriate, reasonably expected and respective of individual’s privacy.

Marketing is a legitimate interest activity of Burnley FC and includes maintaining a database of all customers and their marketing preferences. Without keeping a database, Burnley FC would be unable to provide offers and promotions to interested individuals. You can opt-in or out of marketing and manage your contact preferences at any time; your information is not shared with partners or sponsors without your consent and there is minimal risk to your privacy.

Crime prevention and detection is a legitimate interest of Burnley FC in order to protect its property from theft, damage and vandalism. It also protects the safety of staff, other fans and members of the public. The use of CCTV supports this interest. It is also a safety requirement for the operation of the stadium.

There is signage in and around all sites which operate CCTV and you have a right to request information; this helps to protect your privacy and information rights. CCTV imaging is only accessed by authorised Burnley FC employees and within a secure viewing area. CCTV may be shared with the Police and other third party for crime prevention and detection purposes. It may also be shared to assist in exercising civil rights, such as in the event of a car accident or personal injury.

What information do we collect and record? When you register with Burnley FC you are required to provide your name, address, age, gender and contact details. This ensures that we can create a unique record for you and you are given a customer reference number. Your activity with the club is recorded against your reference number; this includes all tickets, membership, merchandise and hospitality. By collecting this information, we are able to understand our fans, their likes and ensure that our offers and promotions are suitable.

Additional information, such as disabilities or special requirements, may be recorded if you provide this to us to help ensure your safety and improve your experience.

Burnley FC may, from time to time, survey fans for equality and diversity. This includes asking for information such as your ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender. Completion of equality surveys is entirely voluntary and can be completed anonymously. Burnley FC will not record equality information on your account without your consent.

Whenever you purchase from the club, we will collect your payment information. Burnley FC and its third party providers maintain accreditation under the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard to keep your financial information secure.

Burnley FC may record telephone calls; this is to help keep an accurate record of conversations, staff training and conduct. If telephone calls are not recorded, a written record of the conversation may be kept instead.

With your consent we will send you the latest Burnley FC information and news, including ticket updates, transfers, promotions and offers from our Sponsors and Partners - plus all the key news from the training ground and Turf Moor.

The Burnley FC websites under the main heading burnleyfc.com – uses cookies; these are small pieces of information that are stored by the user’s device and record how people use the website. Some cookies are essential for site maintenance, such as remembering items in your basket for purchases and remembering that you are logged in. Other cookies track your choices to help us personalise the content you receive.

For our full cookie policies, please see the Website and Cookies Notice.

Children’s Information Under data protection regulations, children are given additional protections, in particular with online services such as social media and forums. Burnley FC do not intend for anyone 12 and under to use forums on the website. These are restricted based on the user’s age. Anyone aged 13 and over can access the full website – with age appropriate restrictions on marketing and offers. Burnley FC encourage anyone aged 13-15 to inform their parents or guardians that they have signed up to help understand the risks of using social media and forums.

You should also consider your rights including the right to erase data, especially as you turn 16. More information please see section 10 What rights do you have?

Where do we receive information about you from? On occasions we attempt to enrich the data that we have collected through our own activities with information from other sources to help us hold more complete records and to better understand our fans. The types of data we receive from other sources would only match the types of data we would collect directly from you.

What if you do not provide information to us? An account cannot be set up without you providing your personal information. Some services may be available without your personal information if payment is made by cash; subject to Burnley FC’s terms and conditions.

We try to give you as much choice as possible on what personal information you provide to us without this affecting your experience. You can change your preferences in your online account at any time.

Who do we share information with? Burnley FC will only share information without your consent if: A third party is working on behalf of Burnley FC; for example, Advanced Ticketing Ltd who provide our ticketing services or with a data storage provider. These companies are permitted to only work under the instruction of Burnley FC and cannot use or access your information for their own purposes.

The disclosure is required by law; for example, under a Court Order In the Public interest or in connection with a legal claim and the request is reasonable; for example, a request from the Police for crime prevention and detection.

We will ask permission to share your information with our official partners and third parties. You can choose to share information in your preference centre.

We would also like to contact you with news and how you can get involved with Burnley FC in the Community, Burnley FC’s Official Charity. You can opt-in through your mailing preferences on your online account.

International Transfers Data protection and privacy laws vary across the world; the laws in Europe, including the UK, are deemed to be the strongest for upholding an individual’s rights. Burnley FC will not routinely transfer your information to other organisations outside of the European Economic Area unless one of out third party service providers use a data centre in an area outside but they will be held to same security requirements under European data protection laws.

The international transfer of your personal information by Burnley FC does not affect your rights within Europe.

How long do we keep your information? Information is retained in accordance with the Burnley FC Information Retention Policy, as updated from time to time.

Fan data will be held for 6 full seasons after the last login, purchase or other activity on an account. This is to ensure that a transaction history is maintained for our fans, balanced against our obligation not to keep information longer than necessary.

Fans can request that their data is kept for longer, or erased earlier by contacting the Data Protection Officer – see section 10 What rights do you have? for further information.

What rights do you have? You have a number of rights under the General Data Protection Regulation. Your rights are:

Right to be informed

Right of access

Right to rectification

Right to erasure

Right to object

Right to restrict processing

Right to data portability

Please note that not all rights apply in all circumstances.

All rights must be resolved by Burnley FC within one month, unless an extension of up to two additional months is applied, or a different timeframe is stated below.

Right to be informed You have a right to be informed about uses of your information with an emphasis on transparency. This notice, in support of other privacy notices published by Burnley FC ensures that your right to be informed is achieved.

Right of access You have a right to receive:

Confirmation of what information is recorded about you

Confirmation of how your information is used

Access to your information

You will be required to provide proof of identification and may be asked to specify exactly what information you require.

To request information please contact the Data Protection Officer.

Right to rectification Rectification refers to correcting factual inaccuracies or incomplete data which is held by Burnley FC.

To rectify your information please contact the Data Protection Officer.

Right to erasure In some circumstances you can request that your information is deleted.

This right will apply if you have consented to your information being used and have later withdrawn consent, or the information has been processed as part of the legitimate interests of Burnley FC – see section 2 Why do we collect your information? for details.

There may be consequences of erasing your data, such as being unable to make further purchases or access member only content on the website. Please carefully consider why you want to erase data and what the impact will be. There would be no way to retrieve your data once it is deleted.

To erase your personal information, or discuss this right further, please contact the Data Protection Officer.

There are exceptions to this right which would be explained to you, including information required to exercise or defend a legal claim and information which is exempt as freedom of expression.

Right to object You can object to your information being used for:

Marketing Scientific or historical research Statistical purposes You can object to marketing and opt-out at any time in your account preferences. Marketing will stop immediately.

To object to research or statistical processing, which Burnley FC would only undertake in aggregate so that no one is individually identified, or if you want to object to marketing in writing, please contact the Data Protection Officer.

Right to restrict processing The right to restrict processing means that if you have disputed the accuracy of information, objected to its use or want Burnley FC to retain your information, you can request is it stored but no other uses are permitted.

To request restriction to processing, please contact the Data Protection Officer.

Right to data portability The right to data portability allows you to obtain your personal data from an organisation and reuse this for your own interests with other, similar organisations. It is intended to allow consumers to understand their usage of services and get the best deal.

The right to data portability is unlikely to apply to information held by Burnley FC, however you will be informed when the right does apply.

Is there any automated processing of your information? In order to provide you with a personalised experience, Burnley FC will analyse your account information, including your:

Address

Age

Gender

Transaction history, such as ticket and/or retail purchases

Burnley FC do not profile against data that is defined as sensitive under GDPR, such as ethnicity, sexual orientation and health or disability, other than to identify fan groups for satisfaction surveys and consultations. We will then only contact you if we have permission to do so and completion of satisfaction surveys is entirely optional. There is no significant impact caused by this profiling or automated decision making.

You can ensure the information held by Burnley FC is correct by updating your personal information in your account setting at any time. You can also opt-out of marketing activities which use profiling.

If you apply for a season ticket or other purchase which requires a direct debit and credit check, the credit check will involve an automated decision making by a credit agency appointed by Burnley FC. Credit checks will only be undertaken with your consent when entering into a contract and you have the right to request an individual review of the outcome with the credit agency.

Further Enquires and Complaints? General enquiries about how your information is used, or for further privacy notices, please contact the Data Protection Officer: Data Protection Officer Burnley Football Club Turf Moor Harry Potts Way Burnley BB10 4BX

dpo@burnleyfc.com

The Information Commissioner’s Office is the UK's independent body set up to uphold information rights and regulate the General Data Protection Regulation.

If you have a complaint which has not been resolved to your satisfaction by Burnley FC you are able to complain directly to the Information Commissioner’s Office.

Further information about their work and the legislation they cover is available from www.ico.org.uk or by contacting them on the helpdesk number 0303 123 1113.

Definition of Terms In order to help you understand how your personal information is processed, we have developed a series of Privacy Notices. The notices are currently in 2 tiers, based on the intended audience and level of detail.

Tier 1 - A single, detailed notice of information rights and Burnley FC’s general data protection activities Tier 2 - Activity specific notices with precise information on what personal data is and is not processed. This document is the Tier 1 Notice. Please refer this to this for definition of terms and general uses of information.

Data Controller The organisation which determines the processing of Personal Data. The Data Controller is the legally responsible organisation.

Data Processor An organisation which the Data Controller appoints to provide a service on its behalf. The Data Processor must follow the legal instruction of the Controller.

Data Subject The individual who personal data is about. The individual must be identifiable from the data.

Data Protection Officer The person appointed by the Data Controller as the single point of contact for data protection enquiries. The Data Protection Officer acts independently and monitors compliance with data protection obligations

Data Processing The activities which relate to Personal Data. Data Processing includes:

Obtaining, recording or holding the information Organisation, adaption or alteration Retrieval, consultation or use Disclosure by transmission, dissemination or otherwise making available Alignment, combination, blocking, erasure or destruction of the information or data; Information Commissioner’s Office

The regulator of information rights in the United Kingdom. The ICO website is - https://ico.org.uk/

Personal Data Data which relates to an individual and enables them to be identified.