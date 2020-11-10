Clarets+ Terms and Conditions

(a) Credit/Debit card The Fee will be automatically billed against the credit/debit card number that you provide in the registration form. Payment may be made by any of the following credit, debit or prepaid cards: Visa, Mastercard or Visa Delta. Multiple authorisation attempts may be made if the first attempt to process the Fee fails (including when we process a Fee for any renewal of the Service Period as described below) but we reserve the right to suspend or terminate your access to the Premium Content until payment is received. (b) Direct Debit (but only to the extent we permit this payment option as indicated at the point of registration)

If we offer direct debit as a payment method and you elect to pay by direct debit we will debit the bank account which you provide the details of in the registration form. The amounts to be debited will be as set out in the fee plan notified to you. If at any time the debit instruction fails we shall use our reasonable endeavors to notify you by email and reserve the right to suspend or terminate your access to the Premium Content until payment is received. Multiple authorisation attempts may be made if the first attempt to process the Fee fails (including when we process a Fee for any renewal of the Service Period as described below). We may use third party payment providers to collect the Fee on our behalf and in such cases we will let you know who they are. They will ask you for the information they need to collect and process the Fee as part of the sign-up and/or renewal process. From time to time we may (acting in our discretion) migrate you from one payment system to another where you are paying the Fee by credit card, debit card or direct debit. This will happen in the background and will not materially impact your subscription, save that a different provider may show on your bank statements. Subscription renewals will continue to be taken on the usual subscription day by the new provider, other than renewals within the migration window which won’t be taken until the migration is complete. In order to complete such migration, test and update the system, and verify your payment details, a temporary “hold” will be placed against your payment card in order to generate a payment token / reference. The holding will be in respect of a nominal amount (between 1p and £1) and will be removed as soon as practicable and in any event, no later than seven (7) days of it initially being put in place.

Renewals Your subscription will be automatically renewed without notice at the end of the Service Period (and for each Service Period thereafter until you cancel) unless you have cancelled the service in the meantime. We reserve the right to increase or decrease (or change the currency of) the Fee at any time, but such increase, decrease or change in currency shall only take effect from your next Service Period. We will also use reasonable endeavours to give you at least two (2) weeks’ notice. If you do not agree to such increase, decrease or change of currency, please cancel your subscription before your next Service Period is due to start. Cancellation and Refunds – Please read carefully as recent changes to Consumer Law affect your rights to cancel You may cancel your subscription at any time using the 'My Account' site function.

If, on subscription, you opted to waive your right to cancel and receive your subscription benefits immediately, you will not be entitled to receive a refund of the Fee. If you have any queries as to whether you opted to waive your right to cancel, please contact us using our online contact form.

If you did not opt to receive your subscription benefits immediately and therefore retained your right to cancel, you can cancel your subscription within fourteen (14) days of the date of subscribing for the Premium Content and you will be entitled to a full refund of the Fee. In order to receive the refund you must contact us after cancellation by emailing website@burnleyfc.com Any notice given by you after this fourteen (14) day period shall not be effective to entitle you to receive a refund. We will refund such sums by crediting your credit/debit card or sending you a cheque (as applicable). Disclaimer of warranties We are providing the Premium Content on an "as is" basis and make no representations or warranties of any kind with respect to the Premium Content or its content other than as required by law. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, we do not represent or warrant that access to the Premium Content will be uninterrupted or that there will be no failures, errors or omissions or loss of transmitted information, or that no viruses will be transmitted via the Premium Content. We do not guarantee that you will be able to access or use the Premium Content at times or locations of your choosing, or that we will have adequate capacity for the Premium Content as a whole or in any specific geographic area.

Limitation of liability To the extent permitted by applicable law, neither we nor any of our directors, employees or other representatives will be liable for any damages (whether direct, indirect, special, consequential or punitive damages), in contract, tort or otherwise including negligence, or any other loss or income, profits, goodwill, data, contracts, arising out of or in connection with the use of (or any business interruption to or viruses alleged to have been obtained from) the Premium Content (or any materials contained on it). You confirm that we shall not be liable to you or any third party for any modification to, suspension of or discontinuance of the Premium Content. This is a comprehensive limitation of liability that applies to all damages of any kind, including (without limitation) compensatory, direct, indirect or consequential damages, loss of data, income or profit, loss of or damage to property and claims of third parties. We do not limit or exclude our liability for death or personal injury resulting from our negligence or for any other liability which may not lawfully be excluded or restricted.

Suspension and Termination We may suspend or close the Premium Content or your access to the Premium Content immediately at any time in our absolute discretion if: (a) your use of the Premium Content is considered abusive, excessive, or against the interests of other subscribers; (b) your use of the Premium Content is considered in breach of these Terms and/or the General Terms; or (c) a competent regulatory authority requires the Premium Content to be closed; or (d) any Fee (or part of any Fee) remains outstanding for more than seven days from the due date (other than because of a fault of ours or our third party payment provider. We may also suspend or close the Premium Content or your access to the Premium Content immediately at any time in our absolute discretion (but giving you as much notice as is reasonably practicable in the circumstances) if: a. technical or operational reasons beyond our control make this reasonably necessary; or b. we decide, in our sole discretion, to stop providing the Premium Content in your country of residence, but in such circumstances if you have already paid the Fee for the Service Period in which we suspend or close the Premium Content, we shall refund any proportion of the Fee which you have already paid for that Service Period relating to any time during the Service Period where you have not received access to the Premium Content, on a pro rata basis.

Maintenance From time to time, the Premium Content may be taken down and your access to it suspended in order for work to be carried out relating to the upgrading or maintenance of the System as necessary for the provision of the Premium Content. We shall give as much notice as is reasonable in the circumstances and shall endeavour to ensure that such works are carried out as expeditiously as is possible in the circumstances.

Licence to download material We grant you a non-exclusive, non-assignable, and non-transferable licence to use and display, for personal use only, one copy of any material that you may download from the Premium Content, including, but not limited to, any files, codes, audio, or visual images incorporated in or generated by the Software (collectively "Downloaded Material") provided, however, that you maintain all copyright and other notices contained in such Downloaded Material to any third party. You acknowledge and agree not to sublicense, assign, or otherwise transfer this license or the Downloaded Material. You also agree not to alter, disassemble, decompile, reverse engineer, or otherwise modify the Downloaded Material.

Indemnity You agree to fully indemnify us immediately on demand against all claims, liability, damages, costs and expenses, including legal fees, arising out of: (a) any breach of these Terms by you (or any other user who accesses the Premium Content using your user name); (b) any misrepresentation, act or omission made by you in connection with your use of the Premium Content; or (c) claims brought by third parties arising from or related to your access or use of the Premium Content, or any other liabilities arising out of your or their use of the Premium Content and/or the System. You shall provide us with notice of such claims, full authority to defend, compromise or settle such claims and reasonable assistance necessary to defend such claims, at your sole expense.

Tax You may be subject to taxes on your registration, which are levied in respect of the Premium Content. These duties and taxes plus any additional administrative charges for customs clearance must be borne by you; we have no control over these charges and cannot predict what they may be. Customs and taxation policies vary widely from country to country; you should contact your local customs or tax office for further information.

General Any notices we send will be sent to the email address you supply during the registration process. Any notices you send us should be sent through our online contact form. Notices will be deemed to have been delivered at the time and date of sending of the email, which time and date are specified in the email. If we fail to exercise or enforce any right we have under these Terms such failure will not be deemed to be a waiver of that right nor will it prevent us exercising or enforcing that right on a later occasion. If any part of these Terms are found unlawful or unenforceable, they will be deemed deleted, but nothing shall affect the validity of the rest of the terms and conditions which will continue to apply to you. We will not be liable to you for any breach of these Terms by us due to any cause beyond our reasonable control. We reserve the right to vary and/or update these Terms from time to time without notifying you. Updated Terms will be posted on the homepage of the Burnley FC Website and can be viewed by you at any time. We recommend you check the Burnley FC Website regularly to ensure you are aware of any changes. Changes to the Terms will be deemed to have been accepted by you if you continue to use the Service after a period of one week from the date the updated Terms are posted in the manner set out above. We may assign or transfer all or any of our rights and obligations under these Terms to a group company or other third party. In the event of assignment or transfer, notification will either be given to you by e-mail or posted on the Burnley FC Website. You may not assign or transfer all or any of your rights and obligations under these Terms to any other person or third party. These Terms, along with the General Terms, constitutes the entire agreement between us and you with respect to this subject-matter and excludes any representations or warranties previously given or made other than any fraudulent misrepresentation and it may be amended only by us on notice to you. These Terms and your access to and use of the Burnley FC Website and the Premium Content are subject to the laws of England and Wales and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales. If you wish to make any suggestions or complain about any matter in respect of this Site please contact us through our email: website@burnleyfc.com

In order to subscribe to the Premium Site you will be asked to register and provide certain personal information. Please refer to our Privacy policy which explains how such information may be collected and used. Will use of cookies be any different for the Premium Site to the general website? If not, we can just rely on the reference in the general terms and conditions of the site – which will need to link to the cookies policy.

ACCEPTANCE OF THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS You hereby acknowledge that you have read and agree to be bound by the above Terms for subscription to Premium content as well as the General Terms and Conditions.