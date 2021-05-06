This website (“Site”) is produced by InCrowd Sports, and operated by the Club.

We are committed to assisting users with access to the Site. Our accessibility standards have worked towards AA compliance within W3C (World Wide Web Consortium) standards, and this has been achieved in many areas of the Site.

The Site has been tested with several assistive technologies, including W3C validation tools and NVDA screen readers.

Supported Browsers

Our Site is developed to support AA compliance where possible on the following browsers:

Google Chrome (latest version)

Microsoft Edge (latest version)

Mozilla Firefox (latest version)

Safari (latest version)

Supported Operating Systems

We test our site using the internet browsers listed above, on the following operating systems:

macOS Catalina

Windows 10

iOS 13

Android 9

Burnley FC Mobile app

The mobile app is compatible with in-built accessibility tools on your mobile device.

For more information, please visit the sites below.

iOS accessibility information: https://support.apple.com/en-gb/guide/iphone/iph3e2e4367/ios Android accessibility information: https://support.google.com/accessibility/android/answer/6006564?hl=en-GB

Text Size The browsers we support feature in-built accessibility tools, including zoom and text-resizing.

You can change the text size or adjust the page zoom in your desktop browser by following these instructions:

PC / Internet Explorer From the menu bar underneath the search field, select Page and point to Text size

PC / other browsers Increase page zoom: Hold down the CTRL key and press + Decrease page zoom: Hold down the CTRL key and press −

Mac / all browsers Increase page zoom: Hold down the Command key and press + Decrease page zoom: Hold down the Command key and press −

You can also set a minimum text size. Look in the Preferences, under the Advanced tab.

Useful Links

Accessibility

General Links: https://www.gov.uk/browse/disabilities/ https://mcmw.abilitynet.org.uk/

Vision-related Web Links: http://www.bcab.org.uk/ http://www.rnib.org.uk/services-we-offer/advice-professionals/

Operating Systems Accessibility Links: Apple - http://www.apple.com/accessibility/ Microsoft - http://www.microsoft.com/enable/

Hearing Related Web Links: http://www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk/ http://www.bda.org.uk