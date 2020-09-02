Thomas Standing Tall

Teenager Bobby Thomas continues to come of age with his step up to the first-team ranks.

Thomas was a regular in the Clarets’ Premier League match-day squad following lockdown last season.

And after continuing to train with the senior squad since pre-season, the 19-year-old has featured in two of Burnley’s opening warm-up matches.

Injury has deprived manager Sean Dyche of Ben Mee, Kevin Long and James Tarkowski – who missed Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Preston – to allow Thomas and Jimmy Dunne to get valuable game-time as a central defensive pairing.

The duo were partnered in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Tranmere, when Thomas was also on the scoresheet, and were the only outfield players to complete the 90 minutes of the run-out at Deepdale.

“It’s been good to come back and be around the group and be involved,” said Thomas after another commanding performance against the Championship side.

“That’s two clean sheets in two games and me and Jimmy are looking quite strong.

“When opportunities arise you come in and try to step up to the occasion and I feel like we’ve done that.

“It was a good challenge and a tough test, but I seemed to rise to it and to come out with another clean sheet was positive.”

Thomas – the Clarets’ youth player of the year in 2018/19 and a regular at U23 level – is one of a number of young players currently working in the senior set-up.

Half-a-dozen were introduced off the bench at Preston following widespread involvement in last weekend’s split fixtures against Tranmere and Shrewsbury.

And Thomas is enjoying being part of it as he continues to learn his trade.

“It’s good. The morale of the young lads is really up and when’re all together it, it’s like a better feel,” he added.

“We’re enjoying it and getting a bit more of a taste for it and it encourages us to kick on.”

Watch the full interview with Bobby via the Clarets' YouTube channel HERE