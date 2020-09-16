Skip to site footer
Club News

Carabao Cup Game: Enhanced Coverage

16 September 2020

Burnley and Sheffield United can confirm they will provide an enhanced package to supporters who wish to purchase the live stream of Thursday’s Carabao Cup second round tie.

The EFL have exclusive streaming rights to this game, which will be shown in the UK only at www.carabaocup.live.

The £10 fee for this is determined by the EFL and not by the clubs, and season ticket holders will be required to purchase a match pass for all Carabao Cup fixtures.

However, both clubs have now secured the services of an outside broadcast company, who will provide viewers with a six-camera coverage, rather than the standard one-camera shoot.

A neutral commentary team for the feed will be provided by the EFL.

Streaming of this game is not available internationally, however 29 matches are made available across the competition to the EFL’s overseas broadcast partners.

The streaming of Carabao Cup matches is a temporary measure that has been put in place while clubs operate at a zero or reduced capacity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be subject to regular review.


