ESPORTS: Taylor Steps Up For Return Of EPL Invitational Tournment

Charlie Taylor joins a new group of Premier League footballers and some special guests who will be putting their EA SPORTS FIFA 20 skills to the test in the ePremier League Invitational tournament.

A thrilling first instalment of the competition saw our very own Dwight McNeil reach the semi-finals. Dwight was eventually knocked out by Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Diogo Jota who was crowned the winner, beating Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in a dramatic final courtesy of a golden goal.

Premier League clubs will once again be represented by a host of familiar faces who are going head to head in a knockout competition on PlayStation 4 - Burnley will be represented by Charlie Taylor.

Alongside Charlie, the players taking part next week include Phil Foden (Manchester City), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), James Maddison (Leicester City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur) and Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).

The draw will be revealed at 9am on Monday with matches streamed live from 3pm on Tuesday, ahead of the semi-final and final from 5pm on Saturday 9th May.

Jota, who scored 19 goals in four games on his way to winning the last ePL Invitational, said: “I think it is a good tournament for everyone, with good causes involved and also the fans getting involved. At this time, we need to find ways to help communities and also try to keep the fans entertained, giving them something to watch while they are at home.

“It was good for us players to get some competition as well – I think I was more nervous playing FIFA than when I play real football! Of course, being the champion made it even better.”

Alexander-Arnold said: “It’s good that these kinds of events are going on so people can tune in and feel like a part of something together, and feel like a part of their team. The main thing is that people are staying safe and staying at home.”

Fans can watch all the action on the Sky Sports YouTube and Twitch channels, BBC Sport website and iPlayer, as well as on Premier League digital channels. Finals Day will also be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with the tournament once again being televised around the world by the Premier League’s international broadcast partners.

The ePL Invitational tournament is operated by esports tournament organisers Gfinity, who have worked on the first two seasons of ePremier League.

