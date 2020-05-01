Skip to site footer
Club Catering Providing Meals to Foodbank

2 Hours ago

The Burnley Football Club catering department is now producing 250 meals per week to provide to the users of the town’s foodbank.

 Utilising the kitchen space at the Turf Moor stadium and donated ingredients, Head Chef Paul Collings’ meals – which have included spicy beef chilli and rice and chicken and chorizo pasta - are pre-cooked and simply require reheating once they arrive as part of a weekly foodbank parcel.

As well as the club’s catering department, local provider of telecoms and business communications, Daisy Group, are making and providing a further 200 hot meals and puddings per week for the foodbank.

 Burnley FC Executive Head Chef Paul Collings said: “I am incredibly proud to be able to make a difference in these very difficult times. Giving back to the community is so important and I am honoured to be involved in this fantastic community initiative. It really makes a difference.” 

food parcels.jpg

 Anita Orchard, Community Kitchen Manager said: “Over the past few days, we have been informing the people in need that they will be receiving ready meals and the response has been brilliant.

 “One 91-year-old gentleman we spoke to has poor mobility and he told us he can’t stand up to make meals. He was delighted we could provide full meals – without this, he’d just be eating bread and butter.”

Though the hot meals are a welcome addition to the service the foodbank can provide, due to increased need for the foodbank, Burnley FC in the Community is continuing to urge supporters to donate long life food, where possible. From 23rd March to 1st May, the foodbank has provided 1,077 food parcels that have now fed 2,420 local people.

Food donation points can still be found at the following stores:

  • Tesco Express, Brunshaw Road, Burnley
  • Asda, Princess Way, Burnley
  • Lidl, Colne Road, Burnley
  • Barclays Bank, Charter Walk
  • Marks & Spencer, St James’ Street, Burnley
  • Aldi, Whalley Road, Clitheroe
  • Spar, Brunshaw Road, Burnley
  • Spar, Todmorden Road, Burnley
  • Spar, Strand Garage, Skipton Road, Barnoldswick
  • Spar, Harlesyke, Burnley Road
  • Spar, George Street, Whalley

As a reminder, the most urgently required food types are tinned meat such as tuna as well as dried pasta, rice and UHT milk. In addition, donations of toiletries, nappies, formula milk, pet food and carrier bags would be greatly welcomed.

Burnley FC in the Community is working in partnership with Calico and Burnley Council as part of the BurnleyTogether partnership, offering support to the most vulnerable during the Covid19 crisis.

Food.jpg

As part of this partnership, calls are made to the BurnleyTogether phoneline and any referrals for food parcels are passed to the Community Kitchen, where a number of Burnley FC in the Community and Burnley FC staff are currently based.

Burnley FC in the Community would like to extend its thanks to the Burnley FC catering department and Daisy Group for their support during this difficult time.

It would also like to thank all those who continue to support the efforts of the foodbank including partner organisations working together to deliver the service, all organisations providing surplus food and Burnley FC fans for their ongoing support.

For those who are in a position to donate cash to the foodbank, the JustGiving link can be found here.

If you or someone you know is in need of support at this time, please visit www.burnleytogether.org.uk or call 01282 686402


