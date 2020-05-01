Academy Season Ends Early

Premier League Shareholders today unanimously agreed to curtail the 2019/20 Academy Games Programme.

This decision, which is independent of any discussions regarding the resumption of the 2019/20 campaign for first-team football, has been taken to give Academy staff and their players clarity at this challenging time.

The curtailment will include all U9 to U16 games as well as the U18 and U23 competitions. The methodology for determining the final league standings and outcomes for the season will be decided at a future date.

Additionally, it is intended that any fixtures for the 2020/21 Academy season will not commence any earlier than would usually be expected.

The decision has been made with the support of the EFL, which oversees the programme for Category Three and Category Four clubs (U9 to U18).