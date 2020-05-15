FOODBANK : "Can't Thank You Enough!"

MAKE A CASH DONATION

Users of the Burnley Foodbank have been showing their appreciation for the efforts of all those involved in providing the service, which continues to see unprecedented demand locally.

As social distancing measures remain in place across the country, the numbers requiring the assistance of the service have now reached over 3,000 since lockdown commenced in March. In the past eight weeks, 1,342 parcels have been distributed to local people in need.

Burnley FC in the Community is working in partnership with Calico and Burnley Council as part of the BurnleyTogether partnership to deliver the service. Calls are made to the BurnleyTogether phoneline and any referrals for food parcels are passed to the Community Kitchen, where a number of Burnley FC in the Community and Burnley FC staff are currently based.

Due to the severity of COVID-19, many local people are requiring the service for the first time and have been expressing their thanks via emails and messages.

One single mother wrote: “I received my food parcel earlier and can't thank you enough - it's absolutely amazing and will help so much. Thank you so much.”

Another Facebook user wrote: “I referred my neighbour yesterday and she received a huge food parcel today. The delivery lady was lovely (I could hear their conversation). Thanks to all at Burnley Together. You made an 89 year old really happy!”

Another comment read: “Thanks for the food parcels that you are getting out to Veterans. Stay safe everyone.”

Burnley FC in the Community is urging fans to continue their support of the foodbank which, due the ongoing suspension of Premier League fixtures, is not currently receiving the usual, essential matchday collections headed up by supporter groups. This, combined with the huge increase in demand, makes the ongoing support critical.

Anita Orchard, Community Kitchen Manager, said: “We need to be able to constantly replenish the stock we have as it’s leaving the warehouse at such a rate.

"The support of the community means everything at the moment.

"It costs £12.83 to put a food parcel together to feed one person for the week so every little contribution, either cash or food donation, makes all the difference.”

Cash donations to the foodbank can be made here.

Food donation points can be found at the following stores:

Tesco Express, Brunshaw Road, Burnley

Asda, Princess Way, Burnley

Lidl, Colne Road, Burnley

Barclays Bank, Charter Walk

Marks & Spencer, St James’ Street, Burnley

Aldi, Whalley Road, Clitheroe

Spar, Brunshaw Road, Burnley

Spar, Todmorden Road, Burnley

Spar, Strand Garage, Skipton Road, Barnoldswick

Spar, Harlesyke, Burnley Road

Spar, George Street, Whalley.

Burnley FC in the Community would like to thank Burnley FC’s catering department and Daisy Communications for providing 450 ready to eat meals for foodbank users this week.

Thanks also to all those who continue to support the efforts of the foodbank including partner organisations working together to deliver the service, all organisations providing surplus food and the Burnley community for its ongoing support.



If you or someone you know is in need of support at this time, please visit www.burnleytogether.org.uk or call 01282 686402.