Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

ESPORTS | Taylor v Ward in the ePL Invitational Tournament - LIVE Today from 3pm

5 Hours ago

Charlie Taylor joins a new group of Premier League footballers and some special guests who will be putting their EA SPORTS FIFA 20 skills to the test in the ePremier League Invitational tournament.

The draw has been made for the second ePremier League Invitational tournament, and Charlie Taylor will take on Arsenal fan and actor Michael Ward who is know for his performances in "Top Boy","Blue Story" and "A List". Their match will be shown live on Burnley's Official YouTube channel at 4pm today. If you tune in from 3pm you can watch all of today's matches/

The players are all competing for the honour of being the second ePL Invitational champion, after Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota triumphed in last month's inaugural competition. Dwight McNeil our representative made it to the Semi Finals and was Knocked out by eventual champion Jota.

This week's tournament will follow the same format, with the winners of four first-round ties joining the other 12 clubs in the last 16.

Tantalising ties

The competition will kick off today at 15:00 BST with a London derby as West Ham United fan and YouTube personality Spencer Owen takes on Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon.

Burnley and Arsenal are set to meet again, after Dwight McNeil eliminated musician and Gunners fan Josh Franceschi in the first tournament. This time Charlie Taylor will be representing the Club and will be looking to do the same.

England cricketer Jofra Archer is a special guest representing Manchester United against Newcastle United's Rolando Aarons.

In Day 1's final match, two England internationals will go head-to-head, as Leicester City's James Maddison faces AFC Bournemouth's Callum Wilson.

Today's Matches

The Draw

ePL Invitational matches

Tuesday 5 May - Round 1
15:00 West Ham v Spurs
16:00 Burnley v Arsenal
17:00 Newcastle v Man Utd
18:00 Leicester v Bournemouth
 
Wednesday 6 May - Last 16 (pt 1)
15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
16:00 Wolves v Brighton
17:00 Everton v Southampton
18:00 Chelsea v Watford
 
Thursday 7 May - Last 16 (pt 2)*
Norwich v West Ham/Spurs
Sheff Utd v Newcastle/Man Utd
Man City v Burnley/Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Leicester/Arsenal
*Timings TBC

How to watch the tournament

Burnley Fans can watch Charlie Taylor in action on the Burnley YouTube Channel HERE. And can watch the full tournament on Premier League digital channels as well as on the Sky Sports YouTube and Twitch channels, BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

Finals Day will also be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports' Premier League and Main Event channels, with the tournament again being televised around the world by the Premier Leagues international broadcast partners.

The tournament will urge everyone to follow official advice by staying at home and saving lives.

We would also ask anyone inspired to play FIFA 20 to take regular breaks from gaming, every 45 minutes.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

GAME ON: New Clarets FIFA 20 Fan Tournament Announced

16 April 2020

Burnley FC's Esports team have put together a tournament for fans to challenge each other on FIFA 20 and also identify future players for next season of Esports.

Read full article

Club News

Dwight And Other Premier League Stars Ready For Action In EPL Invitational Tournament

17 April 2020

Premier League footballers will be putting their EA SPORTS FIFA 20 skills to the test in the inaugural ePremier League Invitational tournament.

Read full article

Club News

ESPORTS | McNeil Holds Head High As He Bows Out of ePL Invitational Tour

25 April 2020

Dwight McNeil's journey in the ePremier League Invitational Tournament has come to an end in the Semi Final after a 4-1 loss against Diago Jota from Wolves.

Read full article

Club News

Tarkowski Hungry To Seize The Moment

6 March 2020

James Tarkowksi is relishing the chance to try and overhaul Tottenham and stay in the thick of the action at the sharp end of the Premier League.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Pieters: Dwight's The Real Deal

Just now

Dwight McNeil has been a big hit on the small screen during lockdown.

Read full article

Club News

Player's View: 'My Journey Through The Academy' Part Four

4 May 2020

Teenage midfielder Dylan Moonan has reached the end of his first year as a ‘scholar’ in the Clarets’ Academy.

Read full article

Club News

SHOP: Offers And COVID-19 Info

3 May 2020

Read full article

Club News

REPORT: Manchester City 1 Burnley 2

2 May 2020

As reported by 'Sportsman' of the Burnley Express........

Read full article

View more