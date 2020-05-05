ESPORTS | Taylor v Ward in the ePL Invitational Tournament - LIVE Today from 3pm

Charlie Taylor joins a new group of Premier League footballers and some special guests who will be putting their EA SPORTS FIFA 20 skills to the test in the ePremier League Invitational tournament.

The draw has been made for the second ePremier League Invitational tournament, and Charlie Taylor will take on Arsenal fan and actor Michael Ward who is know for his performances in "Top Boy","Blue Story" and "A List". Their match will be shown live on Burnley's Official YouTube channel at 4pm today. If you tune in from 3pm you can watch all of today's matches/

The players are all competing for the honour of being the second ePL Invitational champion, after Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota triumphed in last month's inaugural competition. Dwight McNeil our representative made it to the Semi Finals and was Knocked out by eventual champion Jota.

This week's tournament will follow the same format, with the winners of four first-round ties joining the other 12 clubs in the last 16.

Tantalising ties

The competition will kick off today at 15:00 BST with a London derby as West Ham United fan and YouTube personality Spencer Owen takes on Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon.

Burnley and Arsenal are set to meet again, after Dwight McNeil eliminated musician and Gunners fan Josh Franceschi in the first tournament. This time Charlie Taylor will be representing the Club and will be looking to do the same.

England cricketer Jofra Archer is a special guest representing Manchester United against Newcastle United's Rolando Aarons.

In Day 1's final match, two England internationals will go head-to-head, as Leicester City's James Maddison faces AFC Bournemouth's Callum Wilson.

Today's Matches

The Draw

ePL Invitational matches

Tuesday 5 May - Round 1

15:00 West Ham v Spurs 16:00 Burnley v Arsenal 17:00 Newcastle v Man Utd 18:00 Leicester v Bournemouth Wednesday 6 May - Last 16 (pt 1)

15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa 16:00 Wolves v Brighton 17:00 Everton v Southampton 18:00 Chelsea v Watford 18:00 Chelsea v Watford

Thursday 7 May - Last 16 (pt 2)*

Norwich v West Ham/Spurs

Sheff Utd v Newcastle/Man Utd

Man City v Burnley/Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Leicester/Arsenal

*Timings TBC

How to watch the tournament

Burnley Fans can watch Charlie Taylor in action on the Burnley YouTube Channel HERE. And can watch the full tournament on Premier League digital channels as well as on the Sky Sports YouTube and Twitch channels, BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

Finals Day will also be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports' Premier League and Main Event channels, with the tournament again being televised around the world by the Premier Leagues international broadcast partners.

The tournament will urge everyone to follow official advice by staying at home and saving lives.

We would also ask anyone inspired to play FIFA 20 to take regular breaks from gaming, every 45 minutes.