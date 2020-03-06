Vydra Goal Completes Clean Sweep Of Award Nominations

The Clarets have completed a clean sweep of nominations in the Premier League’s performance awards for February, after Matej Vydra was short-listed for the Budweiser Goal of the Month prize.

View the video above

Vydra is up against seven rivals for the goal award thanks to his stunning strike at Southampton, last month.

The Czech international ended his scoreless streak in style after coming off the bench at St Mary’s Stadium to claim the Clarets’ winner with a brilliant left-foot volley after he had chested down a long pass from Jeff Hendrick and beaten two Saints’ defenders.

You can vote for the goal below, along with monthly performance nominations for Sean Dyche in the Barclays Manager of the Month award, and goalkeeper Nick Pope for the EA Sports Player of the Month Award.

Dyche – who last won the manager’s award in March 2018 as the Clarets closed in on a place in Europe – is up against Mikel Arteta of Arsenal, Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Chris Wilder of Sheffield United.

The Burnley boss, who guided the Clarets to an unbeaten record in February with two wins and two draws, gained the most points of the four nominees, having played one game more, and saw his side concede just once.

Those three clean sheets helped Pope earn his nomination for the player award alongside Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Everton forward Dominic Calvert Lewin, Wolves defender Matt Doherty and recent Manchester United midfielder recruit Bruno Fernandes.

All the awards are open to a public vote to supplement the views of a panel of experts, so go to the links below to back Burnley’s bid for a winner.

Manager: https://www.premierleague.com/news/1634481

Player: https://www.premierleague.com/news/1634480

Goal: https://www.premierleague.com/news/1634487

Voting closes at 6pm on Monday 9th March with the winners to be announced on Friday 13th March.