TICKETS: All Home Games Now On Sale

All the latest information relating to our home games for the 2019/20 season.

Tickets for all of home games for the 2019/20 season are now on sale.

Tickets prices are from:

Adults - £30

Seniors / under 22's £20

Juniors - £15

Under 12's - £10

Details of general sale periods can be found below:





Burnley v Watford

Saturday 21st March, 3pm kick off

Supporters will require purchase history until Friday 13th March at 9am.

General sale - Friday 13th March at 9am.

Burnley v Sheffield United

Saturday 11th April, 3pm kick off

Supporters will require purchase history until Friday 3rd April at 9am.

General sale - Friday 3rd April at 9am.

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday 2nd May, 3pm kick off

Please note: The date/time of this game is subject to change. In the event that this game is rescheduled, all ticket will remain valid for the rescheduled date/time.

Supporters will require purchase history until Friday 24th April at 9am.

General sale - Friday 24th April at 9am.

Burnley v Brighton

Sunday 17th May, 3pm kick off

Supporters will require purchase history until Friday 1st May at 9am.

General sale - Friday 1st May at 9am.

