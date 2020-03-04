Skip to site footer
Ticket News

TICKETS: All Home Games Now On Sale

5 Hours ago

All the latest information relating to our home games for the 2019/20 season.

Tickets for all of home games for the 2019/20 season are now on sale.

Tickets prices are from:

  • Adults - £30
  • Seniors / under 22's £20
  • Juniors - £15
  • Under 12's - £10

The quickest and most convenient way to purchase tickets is by visiting our ticketing website

Alternatively, you can call our ticket hotline on 0844 807 1882. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the ticket office.

Details of general sale periods can be found below:

Burnley v Watford
Saturday 21st March, 3pm kick off 
Supporters will require purchase history until Friday 13th March at 9am. 

General sale - Friday 13th March at 9am.

Buy tickets for the Watford game online

 

Burnley v Sheffield United
Saturday 11th April, 3pm kick off 
Supporters will require purchase history until Friday 3rd April at 9am. 

General sale - Friday 3rd April at 9am.

Buy tickets for the Sheffield United game online

 

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday 2nd May, 3pm kick off 

Please note: The date/time of this game is subject to change. In the event that this game is rescheduled, all ticket will remain valid for the rescheduled date/time.

Supporters will require purchase history until Friday 24th April at 9am. 

General sale - Friday 24th April at 9am.

Buy tickets for the Wolves game online

 

Burnley v Brighton
Sunday 17th May, 3pm kick off 
Supporters will require purchase history until Friday 1st May at 9am. 

General sale - Friday 1st May at 9am.

Buy tickets for the Brighton game online

 


