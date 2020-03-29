Skip to site footer
Season Over For Burnley FC Women

FA decide to curtail campaign due to COVID-19 crisis

23 Hours ago

The Football Association have confirmed that from Tier 3 of the Women’s Football Pyramid downwards the 2019/20 season will end with immediate effect – meaning an end to Burnley FC Women’s hopes of a third successive promotion

The announcement came as the FA have been working collaboratively with the National League System (NLS), the women’s football pyramid and the wider grassroots game since the outbreak of COVID-19 to decide on how to conclude the 2019-20 season in the most appropriate way possible.

From this, The FA, FA Women’s Board members and the Women’s Football Conference consulted and reached a consensus to bring the season to an immediate end and all results will be expunged. This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between tiers three to seven.

The statement issued by the FA read: “These are challenging circumstances for English football and all decisions taken are in the best interests of the game and in consultation across key stakeholders. Our primary concern will always be for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff, officials, volunteers and supporters during this unprecedented time.

Burnley FC Women handshake.jpg

“The steps take into account the financial impact during this uncertain period, whilst considering the fairest method on how the sporting outcomes for the season will be decided with the integrity of the leagues in mind.”

Burnley FC Women First Team Manager, Matt Bee said: “Obviously the league’s decision is a tough one in a football context, not just for ourselves but for all clubs and players. However, the safety of everyone is crucial and must be put at the centre of everybody’s thoughts.

“I am working hard to reflect on all aspects of the club and the season and plan efficiently for the future.

“We will work hard collectively to be prepared as effectively as possible for next season. Stay safe everyone.”

As a newly promoted side in tier 3, Burnley FC Women enjoyed a positive 2019/20 campaign up to the COVID-19 outbreak, winning seven of their 11 league, securing a place in the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup - the furthest stage the side had ever reached in the competition - and a spot in the final of the Lancashire FA Women’s Challenge Cup.

The safety of players, staff, supporters and everybody involved in the game is paramount to Burnley FC Women and the team look to forward to taking to the pitch again in the 2020/21 season.

 


