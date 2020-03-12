Skip to site footer
Match Reports

Report: Burnley U23s 1 Blackburn Rovers U23s 1

Mumbongo second-half strike ensures honours are shared at Tameside Stadium

7 Hours ago

The points were shared in the East Lancashire derby following a hard-fought in the Premier League Cup.

Despite Blackburn Rovers taking the lead just four minutes into the tie, substitute Joel Mumbongo came on to pull the scores level, for his third goal in two games this week.

The result itself meant nothing to either side, with the Clarets already eliminated from the competiton at the group stages after finishing third, while Rovers were assured of top sopt in Group G, to set up a last 16 clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But after two postponed attempts to play their final group game, the two rivals finally locked horns on a windy afternoon in Manchester.

It was another young Burnley side lining-up at the Tameside Stadium, with eight youth-team scholars starting for Andy Farrell’s side.

However, it was the visitors who got the ball rolling just four minutes into the tie, as Rovers left-back Pike, hooked home the opener with an effort from 35-yards, which looked to be a long-range ball into the box.

After the quick start from the visitors it was a very quiet half from both sides, with the next real opportunity coming just three minutes before half-time.

Rovers midfielder Stefan Mols found time and space just outside the box, before rifling a fierce strike straight at the post.

However, the Clarets had a great opportunity to potentially pull the scores level just before the break, as Joe McGlynn broke forward in attack.

But with Chris Conn-Clarke charging next to him on his right, the young forward opted to go for goal and fired straight at Joseph Hilton.

With the Clarets trailing at the break, Farrell’s side came out raring to go in the second half and made an attacking switch, as Mumbongo replaced Max Thompson just before the hour mark.

And the towering striker was straight into the action, as the Swedish international grabbed the host’s equaliser just 10 minutes later, firing low past Hilton.

The clock ticked on and chances for either side were at a premium until Ben Wood’s free kick was headed just over by Edon Pruti, with just over five minutes left on the clock.

But despite both sides’ late efforts at snatching a late winner, solid defensive displays at either end ensured the points were split.

BURNLEY: Jensen, Patterson, Koiki, Brennan, Thomas, Pruti, Tucker, Woods, McGlynn, Thompson (Mumbongo 58), Conn-Clarke.

Subs not used: Allen, Senior, Rooney, Moonan.

BLACKBURN: Hilton, Magloire, Pike, Paton, Boyomo, Annelsey, Wright-Phillips, Harlock, Burns, Mols, Brennan.

Subs: Saadi, Dowling, Wyatt, Gilsenan, Durrant.


