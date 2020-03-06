PREVIEW: Sheffield Wednesday U18s v Burnley U18s

Tony Philliskirk knows his young side are in for a tough test this weekend (Saturday), at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Clarets, who fell just short in the FA Youth Cup on Wednesday night against Manchester City, travel to bottom placed side, Wednesday this weekend.

U18s boss Philliskirk, admitted only a couple of the youngsters from the side that reached the FA Youth Cup quarter-final, will feature in South Yorkshire, with many of his players expected to be around the U23s squad on Monday at Crewe.

But the former Oldham Atheltic coach had plenty of praise for the U16s that have stepped up the youth team and the first-year scholars have had more game time, since the academy shake-up in the new year.

“It’s a funny one, because only one or two of the lads from Wednesday night will be involved this weekend.

“Obviously most of the group will be involved for the U23s on Monday at Crewe, so there will be plenty of U16s involved once again.

“A couple of the U16s who have featured have injuries and a few of the first-year scholars do as well, so we are quite low on numbers this weekend.

Pictured: U16 forward Michael Mellon was a second half substitute on Wednesday night against City and has scored two goals in his last two matches for the youth team, in the league.

“So, it’s a totally different group from the youth cup playing this weekend, and even so compared to the last couple of 18s games.

“We have been playing a very young group and they have coped quite well in recent weeks, against sides like Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Birmingham and Crewe.

“Sheffield Wednesday haven’t been as good as they have been in recent seasons, last season I thought they were the best side we faced all season, but it definitely won’t be easy.

“We are looking forward to it, we move on as a group and look towards the next match.

“It’s going to be another new challenge for a younger group and like we say every game, as long as the group give their everything, then that’s all we can ask.”

The game at Sheffield Wednesday's training ground kicks off at 11:00am, with score and half-time/full-time updates avaliable on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial).