Club News

Premier League Statement: Update

Clarets support move to complete 2019/20 season but no games before 30 April

5 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club fully supports the approach outlined by the Premier League below and is committed to working with the league to get the season re-started when it is safe to do so.

Premier League statement: The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.  
 
We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so. 

We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.
 
The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that “the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season”.

However, The FA’s Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football.

Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April. 

The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority. We will continue to follow Government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow. 
 
We would all like to re-emphasise that our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.

 


Club News

Players Back Community Foodbank Effort

4 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club, Burnley Council and community housing company Calico are urging people across the town to unite to support the town’s foodbank during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Club News

SHOP: Home Entertainment From £6

7 Hours ago

Club News

SHOP: Up To Half Price On Pro Fleece Range

18 March 2020

Save up to half price on our Pro Fleece range

Club News

Vydra Is 'Goal-den' Boy

18 March 2020

Matej Vydra has won the Budweiser Premier League Goal of the Month award.

