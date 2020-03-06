McNeil Nominated For PFA Player Award

Burnley wide-man Dwight McNeil has been nominated for the February PFA Bristol Street Motors Player of the Month Award.

McNeil enjoyed another stellar month as one of the driving forces behind the Clarets’ unbeaten run in February, which brought two wins and two draws.

He also scored his second goal of the campaign to seal a 3-0 home win over Bournemouth at Turf Moor.

He faces competition for the monthly honour from Manchester United new boy Bruno Fernandes, Rui Patricio of Wolves, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Harry Maguire of Manchester United and Everton’s Richarlison.

This award is decided by football fans across the globe, at: bit.ly/PFAVOTE

Voting is open until until 8am on Monday, 9th March.