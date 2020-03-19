Lottery Results: Week 9

Here's this week's winners
£100 WINNERS
T3645 L.JAMES
D1403 A.BARRACLOUGH
V2604 S.CAMPBELL
X5624 S.TAYLOR
£50 WINNERS
P0743 MRS NEAL
B4055 C.MCLAUGHLIN
£25 WINNERS
G3592 S.GREEN
F6302 C.WINDROSS
X4018 D.DUCKWORTH
Z0262 D.PEAT
F5188 C.STEPHENSON
V6738 D.CRYER
B3542 S.HARKER
H4326 D.SMITH
£10 WINNERS
X5554 J.ASHWORTH
E4513 E.BOOTHMAN
Z4489 G.PARKINSON
Z3760 A.HENDLEY
X4960 C.BLACK
W6703 H.ROBINSON
X0267 A.BARON
C1433 C.DENSON
Y5316 P.NEVILLE
Y5441 D.WADDINGTON
W6083 R.KELBRICK
G0557 H.STUTTARD
Y4755 K.TANSWELL
A2727 S.GLOVER
Z3215 R.KAY
H5883 D.SMITH
B0072 S.SMITH
F4474 G.PALMER
J3902 N.DRURY
W2239 D.DUERDEN
ROLLOVER JACKPOT NUMBERS = 5 8 14 20
No winner of £3,000
IMPORTANT:
To all Claret & Blue Bond and Clarets Foundation members
We would like to inform all our valued members, that due to the ongoing situation with the Covid-19 virus, we are going to suspend the weekly draw until further notice.
Any pre-paid members credit will be safely held in members accounts until the draws resume.
May we take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support and understanding and we hope that you stay safe and well during this time.
Best Wishes,
The Lottery Office.