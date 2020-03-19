Lottery Results: Week 9

Here's this week's winners

£100 WINNERS

T3645 L.JAMES

D1403 A.BARRACLOUGH

V2604 S.CAMPBELL

X5624 S.TAYLOR

£50 WINNERS

P0743 MRS NEAL

B4055 C.MCLAUGHLIN

£25 WINNERS

G3592 S.GREEN

F6302 C.WINDROSS

X4018 D.DUCKWORTH

Z0262 D.PEAT

F5188 C.STEPHENSON

V6738 D.CRYER

B3542 S.HARKER

H4326 D.SMITH

£10 WINNERS

X5554 J.ASHWORTH

E4513 E.BOOTHMAN

Z4489 G.PARKINSON

Z3760 A.HENDLEY

X4960 C.BLACK

W6703 H.ROBINSON

X0267 A.BARON

C1433 C.DENSON

Y5316 P.NEVILLE

Y5441 D.WADDINGTON

W6083 R.KELBRICK

G0557 H.STUTTARD

Y4755 K.TANSWELL

A2727 S.GLOVER

Z3215 R.KAY

H5883 D.SMITH

B0072 S.SMITH

F4474 G.PALMER

J3902 N.DRURY

W2239 D.DUERDEN

ROLLOVER JACKPOT NUMBERS = 5 8 14 20

No winner of £3,000

Clarets Foundation

https://paymymembership.co.uk/clarets/

Claret & Blue Bond

https://paymymembership.co.uk/claret&blue/

IMPORTANT:

To all Claret & Blue Bond and Clarets Foundation members

We would like to inform all our valued members, that due to the ongoing situation with the Covid-19 virus, we are going to suspend the weekly draw until further notice.

Any pre-paid members credit will be safely held in members accounts until the draws resume.

May we take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support and understanding and we hope that you stay safe and well during this time.

Best Wishes,

The Lottery Office.