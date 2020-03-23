Skip to site footer
How BFCitC Is Supporting The Community

13 Hours ago

As last week’s unprecedented events unfolded, Burnley FC in the Community continued its efforts to support the communities surrounding Turf Moor.

With the club’s official charity delivering over 50 projects throughout the year, the challenge has been for BFCitC to adapt its way of working, in light of the social restrictions now in place due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

With the message coming from the charity that staff are still very much present and here to help - despite normal project delivery being placed on hold - BFCitC is currently delivering the following initiatives to support a range of people in the community:

Burnley foodbank

A campaign was launched last week alongside the club, Burnley Council and Calico to encourage donations to the town’s foodbank which has seen a three-fold increase in demand in the past few weeks. BFCitC staff have been safely deployed at the facility to help manage incoming donations and make up food parcels.

Fans are being encouraged to donate to the campaign’s JustGiving page where possible. Donations can be made here.

Schools

Many charity staff that are usually based in schools during the week remain in local schools where needed. This includes teams that deliver the Premier League Primary Stars programme and disability sport sessions in Special Educational Needs schools.

Senior citizens

BFCitC delivers a weekly social session for over 50s called ‘Extra Time’. Staff regularly welcome 60+ visitors to Turf Moor for the Wednesday morning sessions.

With the postponement of Extra Time, the charity’s Health and Wellbeing team has being making ‘check in’ phone calls to participants, many of whom live alone. A special activity pack has also been produced and posted, which includes word searches and quizzes, as well as bird-watching activities. This pack will be made available online via BFCitC's website in the coming week.

Veterans

Packs have also been produced for veterans that include physical workout routines and quizzes. Staff will also call the veterans on a weekly basis. This pack will also be available online this week. 

Young people

Alongside the above, BFCitC staff are working on innovative ways to remain connected with the hundreds of young people they work with on a regular basis. Utilising social media, staff will begin to offer activities that participants can access remotely.

The charity is also supporting Burnley Council’s ‘Burnley Together’ initiative which has been launched to help the most vulnerable in the town who are facing difficulties as a result of coronavirus. Should you be in need of immediate help, the Burnley Together helpline is 01282 686402.

The situation remains ever-evolving and in light of this, BFCitC will continue to adapt to the needs of the community. 

If you or someone you know would like to get in touch with Burnley FC in the Community to see how staff may be able to support, please email community@burnleyfc.com.

 


