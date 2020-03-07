Dyche: Spurs Reaction

Sean Dyche questioned the penalty decision he felt cost his side the chance to leapfrog Spurs in the Premier League table.

The Burnley boss felt his side were denied a clear spot kick in the 54th minute of an absorbing Turf Moor clash that saw Chris Wood’s first half goal cancelled out by Deli Alli penalty five minutes after the restart.

Wood appeared to be clattered in the back by Davinson Sanchez as he looked to control a throw into the Spurs box.

But referee Jon Moss, backed, presumably by VAR, ignored the claims of the Clarets players to wave play on.

“The game has to be really careful which way it is going because you can’t not get a decision because you are trying to play the game correctly,” said Dyche.

“Today was a good example of that. Chris tries to bring the ball down on his chest and turn into the box and their lad clearly comes through the back of him.

“It’s inside the box and how it’s not a penalty, I don’t know. Anywhere else on the pitch, that is given.

“Quite simply, if he throws himself on the floor and flails his arms out, he (the referee) will give it.

“You can’t constantly be giving fouls when people are going down all over the place and then, when people are trying to do the right thing, giving nothing. That can’t be right.”

Dyche was understandably delighted with his players, who dominated the opening half against Jose Mourinho’s side, but could only count on Wood’s clinical finish in the 13trh minute.

A penalty conceded by skipper Ben Mee for a foul on Erik Lamela, soon after the re-start, put the game bac in the balance.

But Burnley ended the stronger of the two sides and may curse a missed opportunity to jump into eighth place in the table.

“There are so many positives and overall, even though we only got a point - and deserved all three - I was very pleased with the performance,” added Dyche.

“We put them on the back foot, affected them in different ways, both with pressing and longer play.

“We had crosses in the box galore and efforts on goal. It’s hard to do that throughout a whole match and we expected them to have a spell.

“I said to the lads at half time that Spurs would probably change their shape - and they came out with more vigour, to press and on the front foot.

“They got a grip of the game, but after 25 minutes again I felt we got strong again and responded well and had enough chances to win it, I felt.

“We didn’t just stay in it, we managed to grip it again. Towards the end we were still knocking on the door and had chances.

The main thing is that it’s another point on the board and thirty nine at this stage is excellent.

“We only got 40 last year - and even though we are not factually secure, I think we have a good tally.

“If we keep putting in performances like that, we will certainly win more games, but we have to maintain those levels, because that’s what you have to do in this league.”