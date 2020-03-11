Skip to site footer
BFC In The Community Recognised In Parliamentary Review

6 Hours ago

Burnley FC in the Community is pleased to announce it has been recognised in the Parliamentary Review.

The strategic aim of The Parliamentary Review is to raise standards. In each edition, a host of outstanding organisations share their experiences and areas of best practice, all the while identifying key issues they face in the current political and economic environment. The Review features cabinet ministers, leading journalists and is sent to over 500,000 leading business executives and policymakers every year.

Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC in the Community said: "Our inclusion in the Parliamentary Review is an indication of how far we've come as a charity.

"To be able to put Burnley on the map in this way and to highlight our work on such a significant platform is a proud moment for us."

Success for businesses of any size does not always come easily, and this year's edition of The Parliamentary Review is indispensable for anyone who seeks to make a name for themselves in industry. It highlights significant developments and concerns for business leaders up and down the country.

The co-chairman of The Parliamentary Review, Lord Pickles, has praised the upcoming Review as one of the most comprehensive yet. He commented that as Britain undergoes changes, it is "essential that politicians have a firm understanding of the challenges with which British organisations must contend" and that the review once again provides a perfect platform for this.

Writing in the review, the Secretary of State for International Trade, Elizabeth Truss, said that "with the right policies in place, the UK can be the most competitive, free-thinking, prosperous nation on Earth."

Burnley FC in the Community’s Parliamentary Review article can be viewed here.


