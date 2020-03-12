Bids Open For Rare Burnley FC Memorabilia

A rare Burnley FC collector’s item is due to be auctioned at Burnley FC in the Community’s fundraising dinner on Friday evening.

The framed piece includes photos and signatures of the players who made up the legendary 1959/60 Burnley FC First Division title-winning team.

We’re offering fans the chance to bid for this early.

Simply send your bid to s.kennedypeers@burnleyfc.com with your name and your bid amount.

All bids must be sent by 5pm on Friday 13th March. The piece will then also be available for guests to bid on at the dinner itself.

The owner has requested bidding starts at £1,000 and all funds raised will go to supporting the work of Burnley FC in the Community.

Should your bid be successful, you will be contacted directly.