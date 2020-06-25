Gallery: Burnley v Watford

1 Hour ago
A selection of images from this evening's 1-0 win over Watford at Turf Moor.
Advertisement block
Cometh the hour, cometh the man.....
Read full article
Burnley boss Sean Dyche hopes home advantage will still count when the Clarets play their first game at Turf Moor behind closed doors.
The Clarets end a 110-day absence from Turf Moor when they face Watford in a tea-time kick-off behind closed doors.
The Clarets have made new contract offers to a number of their young players and triggered contract extensions for others as they continue to look to the future.
James Tarkowski is looking to re-erect the home defences as the Clarets make their long-awaited return to Turf Moor.
View more