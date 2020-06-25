Skip to site footer
Club News

Gallery: Burnley v Watford

1 Hour ago

A selection of images from this evening's 1-0 win over Watford at Turf Moor.


Match Reports

Burnley 1 Watford 0

Just now

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.....

Club News

Dyche: We're Still On Home Turf

4 Hours ago

Burnley boss Sean Dyche hopes home advantage will still count when the Clarets play their first game at Turf Moor behind closed doors.

Club News

PREVIEW: Burnley v Watford

5 Hours ago

The Clarets end a 110-day absence from Turf Moor when they face Watford in a tea-time kick-off behind closed doors.

Club News

New Deals For Young Players

6 Hours ago

The Clarets have made new contract offers to a number of their young players and triggered contract extensions for others as they continue to look to the future.

Club News

Club News

Tarkowski Looks To Double Up

10 Hours ago

James Tarkowski is looking to re-erect the home defences as the Clarets make their long-awaited return to Turf Moor.

