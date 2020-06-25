Skip to site footer
Dyche's Pride In Hornets Win

7 Hours ago

Sean Dyche spoke of the pride he has in his players after the Clarets ended a tough week with three hard fought points.

Jay Rodriguez’s 50th goal for the club, 17 minutes from time, punctured Watford’s hopes of pulling away from the drop zone in the first behind closed doors Premier League game to be played at Turf Moor.

Rodriguez header goal.jpg

No such worries for Burnley, who broke through the 40 points barrier and joint 10th in the table to bounce back from their mauling at Manchester City, which had been overshadowed by events off the pitch.

“A lot has gone on at this football club, and in the town, in the past week and we can’t solve everything with a result, but it’s nice to get one,” said Dyche.

“It showed again the resilience in my players and they deserve all the credit for working so hard to gain that result.

“The club have tried to play their part in a really tough period – probably as tough a time as I’ve had here, for different reasons - but the players have been first class to the varying challenges they’ve faced and the way they have conducted themselves.

Flags behind goal action shot.jpg

“That’s as much to be proud of, as playing football.

“We try and rub off on people off the pitch as individuals, as well as on the pitch as professionals.

“When all that comes together in tough times, with all that’s been going on, I can only be more proud of what they give to this club.”

Rodriguez headed home Dwight McNeil’s excellent delivery following good work from Josh Brownhill on his full home debut.

And after dominating the first half, then seeing the Hornets get on top in the second half, Dyche was delighted to get back to winning ways.

Mee Rodriguez cele.jpg

He added: “We were very good for the first half an hour and they came right back into it. But we’ve hit the post, had one cleared off the line and caused them lots of problems.

“It’s hard to dominate a whole game in this league, and for the first 25 minutes of the second half they had us on the back foot, without causing us too many problems.

“But we found a moment and that’s important. At the end of the day we have built a resilience here and a way of working that is important for this team.

“We’ve come out of a 5-0 loss to a top, top team and the delivery of performance was better, sharper and with the same group of players, don’t forget.”


