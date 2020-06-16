"AND IT'S LIVE!" | Sky NOW TV Offer For Season Ticket Holders

Football is back! And while we know you won't be able to be at the stadium on matchday to cheer on the Clarets, Burnley Football Club have a fantastic offer to ensure Season Ticket Holders and Executive Members without a Sky Sports subscription can watch two of our matches for free!

After over three months without action due to the coronavirus, the wait is almost over for the return of the Premier League.

The Clarets kick off the end of the season with a mouth watering clash against Manchester City (away) on Monday 22nd June, 8pm KO. Followed closely that week by the home game against Watford on Thursday 25th June, 6pm. Both games are on Sky Sports.

Working with the Premier League and Sky Sports, we are delighted to offer all our Season Ticket Holders and Executive Members two free NOW TV Sky Sports Day passes. These passes normally cost £9.99 each and will provide you with two periods of 24 hour viewing access to Sky Sports channels via the NOW TV Stream platform.

If you already have a Sky subscription then you should continue to use this as normal to view our matches.

However, if you don’t have a Sky Sports subscription, simply click the link below and enter youe details to register, and we will email you two unique codes to access the free NOW TV passes later this week.